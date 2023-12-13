On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Data to Decisions: The role of AI and analytics
January 4, 2024
2:00 PM Webinar 1 hour No Fee
During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss data strategy for improving agency mission outcomes with agency and industry leaders.
Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*

The success of any AI initiative depends on one thing – data. Agencies are in need of solid data architectures, employees with data literacy and the ability to address data privacy and security challenges.

During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss data strategy for improving agency mission outcomes with agency and industry leaders.

Learning objectives:

  • Data strategies across government agencies
  • Data-driven decisions
  • Using data to improve future mission outcomes

Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar.

Prerequisites and advance preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.
Program level: Beginner
Delivery method: Group Internet-Based Training

*Training certificates will be e-mailed to attendees after the event.

Federal News Radio, part of the Federal News Network, is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.nasbaregistry.org.

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

Speakers

Melanie Krause

Chief Data and Analytics Officer

Internal Revenue Service

Jessica Palatka

Director of HR Management and Chief Human Capital Officer

Commerce Department

Austin Gerig

Chief Data Officer

Securities and Exchange Commission

Julie Chapman

Vice President and Head of Legal, North America

LexisNexis

Jason Miller, Executive Editor

Jason Miller

Executive Editor

Federal News Network

