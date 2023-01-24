Delivering on artificial intelligence’s potential

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Can artificial intelligence let your agency’s data scientists and SMEs use their brains better?
That’s certainly a possible and sought-after benefit. As agencies move beyond AI and machine learning pilots, we find out what it takes to be successful in adopting, implementing and maturing AI/ML use.
We talk to tech experts from the Army, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Defense Department, General Services Administration, National-Geospatial Intelligence Agency, National Reconnaissance Office, National Technical Information Service and Office of Science and Technology Policy — and from ABBYY, DataRobot, H2O, MarkLogic and Red Hat.
