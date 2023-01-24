Delivering on artificial intelligence’s potential

Can artificial intelligence let your agency’s data scientists and SMEs use their brains better?

That’s certainly a possible and sought-after benefit. As agencies move beyond AI and machine learning pilots, we find out what it takes to be successful in adopting, implementing and maturing AI/ML use.

We talk to tech experts from the Army, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Defense Department, General Services Administration, National-Geospatial Intelligence Agency, National Reconnaissance Office, National Technical Information Service and Office of Science and Technology Policy — and from ABBYY, DataRobot, H2O, MarkLogic and Red Hat.

Read more now!