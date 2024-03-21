Digitizing issue management: Enabling decisions for finance and risk

Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*

How is your agency organizing efforts around enterprise risk management and digitizing processes?

Join moderator Justin Doubleday, and federal agency and industry leaders as they discuss how agencies are modernizing their financial management and enterprise risk processes to advance real-time data and decision making.

Learning objectives:

Modernizing financial management systems for enhanced efficiency

Roadmaps and timelines for financial management systems transformation

Achieving and sustaining audit-readiness through system collaboration and automation

Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.

Program Level: Beginner

Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training

