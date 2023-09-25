On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Do good with data: Harness analytics to better serve underserved populations
October 4, 2023
Scott Straub, TransUnion’s senior director of market planning for public sector, discusses how federal agencies are refining their customer experience.
Federal agencies are redefining the digital customer experience, and making progress, but what tools should agencies consider as we head into open season?

During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jory Heckman will discuss tools and analytics agencies can use to help reach underserved populations with Scott Straub, senior director of market planning for public sector at TransUnion.

Learning objectives:

  • Tools and analytics that agencies can use to better reach underserved populations
  • Improving the process of applying for federal benefits

 

Speakers

Scott Straub

Senior Director, Market Planning, Public Sector

TransUnion

Jory Heckman

Reporter

Federal News Network

