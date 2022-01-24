DoD Cloud Exchange 2022 registration now open

Digital transformation is a buzz phrase throughout the Defense community and the government at large. But in a three-day event on March 22, March 23 and March 24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments is really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

This time, we’ll expand the discussion we started with the 2021 Federal News Network DoD Cloud Exchange by discussing not just what the services have moved to the cloud, but how cloud computing figures into their broader strategic goals.

This year’s edition, for example, will include updates from Aaron Weis, the Department of Navy’s Chief Information Officer. He’ll discuss the ongoing effort to modernize the Navy’s infrastructure, rationalize applications, and move them to the cloud. You’ll also learn how the Army, Air Force and Space Force are taking on digital transformation efforts to improve security, increase agility and use data to inform decision making.

Sign up today for the second annual DoD Cloud Exchange.