EIS Contract Guide 2024

2024 and beyond: How to use the Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions IDIQ to modernize services
As agencies finish moving off Networx, WITS 3 and a host of local telecom contracts, they can use the Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions IDIQ for its originally intended purpose: to tackle modernization.

We talk to experts from GSA and the EIS partner vendors:

  • Jake Marcellus, executive director of enterprise technology solutions in GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service
  • Kevin Gallo, director of technical account management in FAS’ Office of Enterprise Technology Solutions
  • Christine Farren, public sector client executive for Cybersecurity at Lumen Technologies
  • Jason Tolbert, vice president of federal operations at AT&T

