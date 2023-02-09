Enabling JADC2: Mission Partner Environments

Date: February 23, 2023

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*

Military operations of the future will continue on the journey to more jointness, both at the command-and-control and tactical levels. Partnering among U.S. armed services will require more shared information and the network architectures to support sharing. Those capabilities must extend to allied nation forces. That’s where the concept of the Mission Partner Environment (MPE) comes in.

During part 2 of this exclusive webinar series, moderator Tom Temin will discuss MPE networking with agency and industry leaders.

Learning objectives:

MPE overview

MPE progress report

Technological pieces the MPE creates

Stay tuned for part 3 of this series where Tom and his guests will discuss digital engineering.