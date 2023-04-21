On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Enabling JADC2 with Digital Engineering
May 3, 2023
2:00 PM Webinar
There are several key technologies – ICAM, Mission Partner Environments (MPEs) and digital engineering – that enable JADC2. In part 3 of this 3 part series, moderator Tom Temin will discuss how digital engineering is key to modernized DoD networks.
Register Now

Date: May 3, 2023
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No fee
Accreditation: Training certificate for 1 CPE*

Digital engineering enables agencies to work more efficiently and update systems faster in a digital environment. But what approaches have allowed agencies to provide better equipment to users and more impactful insight on the mission?

During part 3 of this exclusive webinar series, moderator Tom Temin will discuss digital engineering with agency and industry leaders.

Learning objectives:

  • Digital Engineering Overview
  • Use Cases and Best Practices
  • Organizational Changes to Enable Digital Engineering Transformation

Complimentary Registration
Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023. Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. Certificates will be e-mailed to registrants. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE. For more information regarding complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact FederalNewsNetwork.com at (202) 895-5023. Due to this program being offered free of charge, there will be no refunds issued.

Additional Information
Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.
Program Level: Beginner
Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training

*Training certificates will be e-mailed to attendees after the event.

Federal News Radio, part of the Federal News Network, is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.nasbaregistry.org.

Speakers

Tony Still

Digital Engineering SME

Army DEVCOM Aviation & Missile Center

Sandy Neville

Digital Engineering Influencer and Co-Chair, Naval Digital Engineering Body of Knowledge Initiative

Department of Navy, Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division

John Grigaliunas

Technical Advisor for Flight Test and Evaluation, Air Force Test Center

Air Force

Daniel Hettema

Director of Digital Engineering, Modeling and Simulation

Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering

Mike Nash

Director, Digital Engineering Solutoins

GDIT

Tom Temin

Host, The Federal Drive

Federal News Network

Sponsors

      

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.