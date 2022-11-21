Enabling Next Generation Military Technology Series First Edition: ICAM

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Date: December 6, 2022
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee
Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*
What does the basic set up of ICAM look like in defense agencies and how do they maintain that security and expansion as they move forward?
During part 1 of this exclusive webinar series, moderator Tom Temin will discuss ICAM with agency and industry leaders.
Stay tuned for parts 2 and 3 of this series where Tom and his guests will discuss mission partner environment networking and 5G.
Learning objectives:
Additional Information
Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.
Program Level: Beginner
Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training
*Training certificates will be e-mailed to attendees.
Jay Bonci
Chief Technology Officer
Air Force
Cmdr. Jonathan White
Cloud and Data Branch Chief
Coast Guard
Col. Ray Gerber
Assistant Chief of Staff
G-6/G-39, Marine Corps Forces Pacific
Drew Malloy
Technical Director
Cybersecurity and Analytics Directorate, Defense Information Systems Agency
John Sahlin
Director of Cyber Solutions
GDIT
Tom Temin
Host, The Federal Drive
Federal News Network
