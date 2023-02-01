Evolution of the Office

Date: January 15, 2023

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Duration: 30 minutes

Cost: No Fee

The ever changing cyber landscape has accelerated the need to better understand and implement best practices around telework, cloud services and cybersecurity.

During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller and his guest, Todd Gustafson, president of HP Federal, LLC and the head of U.S. public sector at HP, Inc. will discuss how can agencies can take advantage of secure cloud capabilities and other technologies to drive better mission outcomes.

Learning objectives:

Trends in hybrid and telework

Managing devices and data security

Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.