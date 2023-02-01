Evolution of the Office

On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
February 15, 2023
2:00 PM Webinar
During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller and his guest, Todd Gustafson, president of HP Federal, LLC and the head of U.S. public sector at HP, Inc. will discuss how can agencies can take advantage of secure cloud capabilities and other technologies to drive better mission outcomes.
Date: January 15, 2023
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 30 minutes
Cost: No Fee

The ever changing cyber landscape has accelerated the need to better understand and implement best practices around telework, cloud services and cybersecurity.

Learning objectives:

  • Trends in hybrid and telework
  • Managing devices and data security

Speakers

Todd Gustafson

President, HP Federal LLC and Head of U.S. Public Sector, HP Inc.

Jason Miller

Executive Editor, Federal News Network

      

