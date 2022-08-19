On Air: Agency in Focus
Cloud vs. data center: DoD takes mission-first, energy-efficient tack
August 19, 2022 to September 2, 2022
As agencies across Defense work to achieve the right mix of on-premise and cloud hosting, IT leaders says they must balance multiple demands. In this executive briefing, agency and industry experts will discuss the top priorities.
  • Lt. Col. Dan Bartos, Cloud Computing Policy and Adoption Lead, Information Command, Marine Corps
  • Gregg Judge, Deputy Director, Enterprise Cloud Management Agency, Army
  • Dovarius Peoples, CIO, Army Corps of Engineers
  • Korie Seville, Technical Director, Hosting and Compute Center, Defense Information Systems Agency
  • Deborah Tellez-Romero, Director, Enterprise Computing Environment Directorate, Army
  • Jeff Chabot, Segments and Channels Director, Schneider Electric
  • Jay Owen, President, Schneider Electric Federal

      

