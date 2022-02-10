Executive Briefing Series: Data-Driven Performance Evaluation

In recent years, program evaluation has emerged as a critical management and budgeting tool for federal agencies. Several factors brought this about.
Agency program executives need to know a lot about their programs beyond whether the spend rate results in a balanced budget execution.
In this executive briefing, the following experts will discuss strategies for how to employ data and data analytics to evaluate performance from many angles.
Taka Ariga, Chief Data Scientist and Director of the Innovation Lab, Government Accountability Office
Maria Barhams Sagoua, Principal Industry Consultant, Federal Health, SAS Shaun Barry, Global Leader – Fraud and Integrity, SAS
Maya Duru, Fellow, Office of Evaluation Sciences, General Services Administration
Michele Evermore, Deputy Director for Policy in the Office of the Secretary, Department of Labor
Alex Hertel-Fernandez, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Research and Evaluation, Department of Labor
Dr. Ernest Moy, Executive Director, Office of Health Equity, Veterans Health Administration
Eddie Thomas, Director, National Center for Veterans Analysis and Statistics,
