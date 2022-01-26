Expert Edition: Managing the New Hybrid Workforce

The notion of “future of work” took center stage during the COVID-19 pandemic because it brought into clear focus issues agencies face in recruiting, growing and keeping employees.

Now, as the government adapts to a post-COVID environment where hybrid work will continue to be a key part of the equation, agencies are building on what they learned to make the government an attractive employer compared to competitors that often can offer bigger salaries.

This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.