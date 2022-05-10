Expert Edition: Secure tools for a telework future

Agencies and federal workers have had to evolve at warp speed since the onset of COVID-19. In our new ebook, DHS, EPA, State Department and Avaya IT leaders share insights on federal efforts to provide secure, always-on remote access and what still lies ahead.

In this exclusive ebook, we share insights on securing telework at scale, for the long haul. The reality is that most agencies today face a uniquely different telework challenge than they did just a couple of years ago. We hope this ebook will help your agency as it tackles these new demands and looks toward what’s next on the IT horizon.