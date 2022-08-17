On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Expert Edition: Tackling the new cyber landscape
August 17, 2022
Ebooks
The stakes are high in cyber.

Agencies across the government are intently focused on cyber initiatives, driven in part by evolving threats and in part by the directives of the White House’s executive order on improving cybersecurity. But how can these lessons be applied to your cyber evolution efforts?

In this exclusive book, we cover a wide swath of trending security topics:

  • Tech leader at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Energy Department and the White House National Security Council share insights on the current state of cybersecurity.
  • CISA details its continued efforts to provide guidance, with the release of the draft TIC 3.0 Cloud Security Use Case.
  • The General Services Administration explains why it’s working to identify capabilities gaps in federal cyber contracts.
  • The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office reveals how it will implement a secure access service edge (SASE) framework as its foundational foray into zero trust.
  • Plus, industry experts from AvePoint, Ping Identity, Radiant Logic, SentinelOne and Tanium offer numerous zero trust tips and tactics.

      

