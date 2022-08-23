Exploring AI-Powered Automation for IT Operations

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Dates: September 7-8, 2022
Time: 2 p.m. ET each day
Duration: 1 hour each day
Cost: No Fee
Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*
Description
Join moderator Tom Temin and technology experts from civilian and defense agencies in this exclusive two-day webinar as they discuss AI-powered automation for IT. IBM’s Melissa Long Dolson from IBM will follow with an industry analysis.
Day 1: Civilian Agencies
Day 2: Defense Agencies
Additional Information:
Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.
Program Level: Beginner
Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training
*Training certificates will be e-mailed to attendees after the event.
Jerry Ma
Director of Emerging Technology U.S. Patent and Trademark Office
Dr. Timothy Persons
Chief ScientistGovernment Accountability Office
Dr. Tanu Luke
Chief Strategy and Innovation OfficerSecurities and Exchange Commission
Jay Bonci
Chief Technology OfficerAir Force
Dr. Joseph Schafer
Professor, College of Information and CyberspaceNational Defense University
Melissa Long Dolson
Vice President, Worldwide Technology Sales, AI Ops and IntegrationIBM
Tom Temin
Host, The Federal DriveFederal News Network
