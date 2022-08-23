Exploring AI-Powered Automation for IT Operations

Dates: September 7-8, 2022

Time: 2 p.m. ET each day

Duration: 1 hour each day

Cost: No Fee

Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*

Description

Join moderator Tom Temin and technology experts from civilian and defense agencies in this exclusive two-day webinar as they discuss AI-powered automation for IT. IBM’s Melissa Long Dolson from IBM will follow with an industry analysis.

Day 1: Civilian Agencies

Current state of AI and RPA

Best practices for prioritizing AI and RPA

Architectural setup for AI and RPA

Industry analysis

Day 2: Defense Agencies

Current state of AI and RPA from a DoD perspective

Best practices for prioritizing AI and RPA

Tools and services to enable AI and RPA

Industry analysis

Complimentary Registration

Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023. Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. Certificates will be e-mailed to registrants. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE. For more information regarding complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact FederalNewsNetwork.com at (202) 895-5023. Due to this program being offered free of charge, there will be no refunds issued.

Additional Information:

Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.

Program Level: Beginner

Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training

*Training certificates will be e-mailed to attendees after the event.

Federal News Radio, part of the Federal News Network, is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.nasbaregistry.org.