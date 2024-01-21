On Air: Federal News Network
Federal Executive Forum Defense and Homeland Cybersecurity Progress and Best Practices 2024
January 30, 2024
1:00 PM Webinar 1 hour No Fee
During this webinar, you will gain the unique perspective of top government security experts.
Cybersecurity strategy in government continues to evolve. How are the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security profiling a successful strategy and what is the vision for the future?

During this webinar, you will gain the unique perspective of top government security experts:

  • Robert Costello, Chief Information Officer, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
  • David McKeown, Deputy Chief Information Officer for Cybersecurity and Senior Information Security Officer, Department of Defense
  • Brig. Gen. Heather Blackwell, Deputy Commander, Joint Force Headquarters, Department of Defense Information Network (JFHQ-DODIN)
  • Lamont Copeland, Senior Director, Federal Solutions Architecture, Verizon Business Group
  • Chris Roberts, Director, Federal Sales Engineering, Quest Software Public Sector
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

