Federal Executive Forum’s Secure Cloud Computing in Government

Date: April 26, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Description

The cloud has become a necessary and integral part of storing data pertaining to fulfilling mission. But how are federal agencies using cloud safely and securely?

During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the CIA, Customs and Border Protection, and General Services Administration are implementing strategies and initiatives around cloud computing.

The following experts will explore what the future of secure cloud computing in government means to you:

Michael Mestrovich, Acting Chief Information Security Officer, Central Intelligence Agency

Dr. Edward Mays, Deputy Assistant Commissioner, Infrastructure and Support Services, Customs and Border Protection

Brian Conrad, Acting Director, FedRAMP & Secure Cloud Division, Technology Transformation Services, General Services Administration

Nicholas Speece, Chief Federal Technologist, Snowflake

John Morello, Vice President, Cloud Protection, Palo Alto Networks

Chris Roberts, Federal Technology Director, Quest Software Public Sector

Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions and a vision for the future.

