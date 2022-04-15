Federal Executive Forum’s Secure Cloud Computing in Government
April 15, 20221:26 pm
Date: April 26, 2022 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET Duration: 1 hour Cost: No Fee
Description
The cloud has become a necessary and integral part of storing data pertaining to fulfilling mission. But how are federal agencies using cloud safely and securely?
During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the CIA, Customs and Border Protection, and General Services Administration are implementing strategies and initiatives around cloud computing.
The following experts will explore what the future of secure cloud computing in government means to you:
Michael Mestrovich, Acting Chief Information Security Officer, Central Intelligence Agency
Dr. Edward Mays, Deputy Assistant Commissioner, Infrastructure and Support Services, Customs and Border Protection
Brian Conrad, Acting Director, FedRAMP & Secure Cloud Division, Technology Transformation Services, General Services Administration
John Morello, Vice President, Cloud Protection, Palo Alto Networks
Chris Roberts, Federal Technology Director, Quest Software Public Sector
Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum
Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions and a vision for the future.
