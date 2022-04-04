Federal News Network’s 2022 Industry Exchange: Data

Data continues to proliferate. It’s everywhere and increasingly unstructured.

During Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Data, join us as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

Over a series of Monday afternoons, beginning April 25, the Federal Drive’s Tom Temin will chat with industry experts to reveal answers to questions like:

How do I make sure my team is gathering the right data – or even can, in the case of unstructured data in free-text fields, video, phone and text messages, and more items now used for work?

What technology and tools can help my agency analyze data in real time?

How has data storage and archiving evolved?

What’s the best way to provide data transparency and serve up data to users at the edge?

How can we lean into data science and adopt artificial intelligence and machine learning to make progressively smarter decisions?

