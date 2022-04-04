Federal News Network’s 2022 Industry Exchange: Data

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Data continues to proliferate. It’s everywhere and increasingly unstructured.
During Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Data, join us as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.
Over a series of Monday afternoons, beginning April 25, the Federal Drive’s Tom Temin will chat with industry experts to reveal answers to questions like:
Register now for a virtual seat at the table to get tactical tips and advice on all things data. Participants at our Industry Exchange events receive our Federal News Network badges. Each one features a unique tech image related to the topic of the exchange.
