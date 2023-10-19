Federal News Network’s 2024 Open Season Exchange

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
November 13, 2023
1:00 PM Webinar 3 hours No Fee
It’s that time of year again! Learn what you need to know as you make your annual health care benefits choices.
During this exclusive event, Federal News Network reporters and editors will sit down with OPM Director Kiran Ahuja and additional OPM, DoD and industry benefits experts. In one afternoon, we’ll share details about what to consider when making Federal Employees Health Benefits selections during the 2024 Open Season.

You will learn about:

  • New FEHB cost and price information
  • Factors beyond price to consider
  • New offerings available this coming year

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

Speakers

Kiran Ahuja

Director

Office of Personnel Management

Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland (Invited)

Director

Defense Health Agency

Kevin Moss

Director, Marketing and Fundraising

Consumers' Checkbook

Joni Huber

Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Compass Rose Benefits Group

Rhonda Randall

Chief Medical Officer, Employer and Individual

UnitedHealthcare

Haley Landherr

Director, Business Operations and Chief of Staff

UnitedHealthcare Dental

M. Shane Canfield

CEO

WAEPA

Mandy Cotter

Account Manager

GEHA Health

Sponsors

      

