Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange Cloud

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
As hybrid environments take hold across government, how is your agency tracking and securing its cloud instances? Is your workforce cloud fluent? Are you effectively integrating your on-premise and cloud infrastructure?
A group of cloud-savvy industry experts will tackle these critical topics and more during our exclusive one-day Federal News Network event.
We hope you can join us as The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin sits down with experts from lead clouding services companies to discuss:
Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023. Once you register, you will have access to the full event.
We hope to see you on December 5!
Drew Firment
Chief Cloud Strategist
Pluralsight
Richard Breakiron
Senior Director, Strategic Initiatives, Americas Public Sector
Commvault
Sean Phuphanich
Senior Solutions Architect
AWS
Patrick Sullivan
Chief Technology Officer, Security Strategy
Akamai
Nick Perez
Chief Technology Officer, Cloud Practice
ThunderCat Technology
Brad Montgomery
Director, Federal Presales
Dell EMC
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.