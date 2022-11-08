On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange Cloud
December 5, 2022
1:00 PM Webinar
How is your agency tracking, securing and effectively leveraging cloud? Join The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin as he talks with experts from Akamai, AWS, Commvault, Dell EMC, Pluralsight and ThunderCat Technology to offer the latest tactics and tips.
As hybrid environments take hold across government, how is your agency tracking and securing its cloud instances? Is your workforce cloud fluent? Are you effectively integrating your on-premise and cloud infrastructure?

A group of cloud-savvy industry experts will tackle these critical topics and more during our exclusive one-day Federal News Network event.

We hope you can join us as The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin sits down with experts from lead clouding services companies to discuss: 

  • Measuring cloud ROI and TCO
  • Ensuring cloud literacy across your organization
  • Enhancing cloud security in the age of APIs
  • Integrating on- and off-premise compute

Speakers

Drew Firment

Chief Cloud Strategist

Pluralsight

Richard Breakiron

Senior Director, Strategic Initiatives, Americas Public Sector

Commvault

Sean Phuphanich

Senior Solutions Architect

AWS

Patrick Sullivan

Chief Technology Officer, Security Strategy

Akamai

Nick Perez

Chief Technology Officer, Cloud Practice

ThunderCat Technology

Brad Montgomery

Director, Federal Presales

Dell EMC

Sponsors

      

