On Air: What's Working in Washington
Trending:
Listen Live
Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange Cyber
January 23, 2023
1:00 PM Webinar
How are you evolving your cyber strategy to ensure data security no matter where your data resides and how your users access it – on premise, in the cloud, in stream, at the edge? Learn the latest cyber strategies and tactics from experts across industry during our exclusive event.
Register Now

To get the latest on technology developments to help your agency keep its data, users and infrastructure secure, please join us for this one-day Federal News Network event.
The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin sits down with experts from leading cybersecurity and software companies to talk about:

  • Securing your data in hybrid environments – on premise and in the cloud
  • Protecting your supply chain from ransomware threats
  • Safely developing and releasing software and updates
  • Evolving your zero trust architecture

Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023. Once you register, you will have access to the full event.

We look forward to seeing you on January 23!

Speakers

Aaron Lewis

Vice President, U.S. Public Sector Sales Engineering

Rubrik

Kelly White

Co-Founder and CEO

RiskRecon, a Mastercard Company

Sara Mazer

Federal CIO

LaunchDarkly

Sponsors

      

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.