Federal News Network’s New Hire Guide

Are you new to the civil service? Then check out the Federal News Network New Hire Guide!
We created this exclusive guide to provide insights and pointers to first-time feds. Be inspired by careerists from the Homeland Security Department, Customs and Border Protection and Labor Department.
Get pointers to make the transition to your new job as smooth as possible. (Pssst: We include cheat sheets for the health and life insurance programs run by the Office of Personnel Management too!)
Plus, learn about:
