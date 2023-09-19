Federal News Network’s New Hire Guide

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
New to civil service? We created this guide to provide insights and pointers to first-time feds. Be inspired by careerists and also get pointers to make the transition to your new job as smooth as possible. (Pssst: It includes health and life insurance cheat sheets too!)
Plus, learn about:

  • How you can give back as a fed through the Combined Federal Campaign
  • How the government is tackling #DEIA across agencies (and specifically at NASA)
  • How the General Services Administration is preparing for the workforce of the future

