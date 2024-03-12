Federal News Network’s StateRAMP Exchange 2024

Like their federal counterparts, State government chief information officers are going all in on cloud. The National Association of State CIOs found 60% of state technology leaders prioritize moving applications to the cloud.

For that to happen, these same CIOs have followed in the footsteps of the feds and now demand these cloud services meet a security baseline.

During this one-day event, Federal News Network will explore how the StateRAMP program provides those cyber assurances as state agencies continue on their IT modernization journeys. We will speak to leaders of StateRAMP as well as NASCIO about how states are embracing the cloud security program to deliver modernized services to citizens and expanding their reliance on cloud infrastructure.

Register today to save the date on your calendar and receive updates!