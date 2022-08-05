Federal News Network’s Workplace Reimagined

Date: August 31, 2022

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Duration: 3 hours

Cost: No Fee

Description

What does the future of how feds work hold? Find out from federal speakers leading the charge to reinvent both the office and the hybrid experience

This exclusive one-day event will look at the way the government is reimagining the federal workplace right now. It’s not a new idea – to look at the “future” of how employees work and also how agencies recruit, hire, train and retain employees. But with the no-brakes adoption of a hybrid, multicloud environment over the past few years, those plans have morphed and accelerated.

Feds on the frontlines of critical initiatives and industry experts will sit down for in-depth discussions with Federal News Network editors to discover:

How agencies are using and want to evolve technology to transform the experience of a hybrid workplace

What a future in-office workplace might look like compared to before the pandemic

Where efforts to change up government hiring and onboarding practices are leading

Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023. We hope you can join us!