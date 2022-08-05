Federal News Network’s Workplace Reimagined

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Date: August 31, 2022
Time: 1:00 pm ET
Duration: 3 hours
Cost: No Fee
Description
What does the future of how feds work hold? Find out from federal speakers leading the charge to reinvent both the office and the hybrid experience
This exclusive one-day event will look at the way the government is reimagining the federal workplace right now. It’s not a new idea – to look at the “future” of how employees work and also how agencies recruit, hire, train and retain employees. But with the no-brakes adoption of a hybrid, multicloud environment over the past few years, those plans have morphed and accelerated.
Feds on the frontlines of critical initiatives and industry experts will sit down for in-depth discussions with Federal News Network editors to discover:
Adriane Burton
CIO, Health Resources and Services Administration
Michael "MJ" Jackson
AVP, Global Head of Industries, DocuSign
