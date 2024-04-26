From documents to digital: Transforming engineering across DoD

Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*

How is your agency approaching digital-centric engineering?

Join moderator Jared Serbu, and government and industry leaders as they discuss the benefits of digital-centric engineering vs. document-engineering approaches, best strategies and lessons learned.

Learning objectives:

Current overview of digital-centric vs. document-centric engineering approaches

Tactics to embrace digital engineering practices

How agencies can partner with industry on digital engineering

Please register using the form on this page. Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. Certificates will be e-mailed to registrants. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE. For more information regarding complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact FederalNewsNetwork.com at (202) 895-5023. Due to this program being offered free of charge, there will be no refunds issued.

*Training certificates will be e-mailed to attendees after the event.

Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.

Program Level: Beginner

Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

Federal News Radio, part of the Federal News Network, is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.nasbaregistry.org.