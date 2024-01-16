On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Countdown to government shutdown:
Protected: Future-proofing government with agile: Unveiling benefits and overcoming challenges
January 25, 2024
2:00 PM Webinar 1 hour No Fee
There is no excerpt because this is a protected post.
Register Now

This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

Please register using the form on this page.
Have questions or need help? Visit our Q&A page for answers to common questions or to reach a member of our team.

Speakers

Manuel Gauto

Director of Engineering, Sigma Defense

Navy

Col. Richard Lopez

Senior Material Leader

Kessel Run, Air Force

Mike Howard

Engineering and Digital Transformation Division Chief

TRANSCOM

Jimmy Norcross

Senior Vice President, Agile Digital Solutions

CACI

Jason Miller

Executive Editor

Federal News Network

Sponsors

      

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.