Get ready to take on software supply chain risk management

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Software supply chair risk management isn’t just for DoD and the Intelligence Community anymore.
Get a primer in this exclusive ebook on implementing SCRM from CISA’s Bob Costello, OMB’s Chris DeRusha and State’s Zetra Batiste.
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.