How agencies can find the best candidates, bring best talent into government

Can data and targeted outreach improve federal hiring? Yes, say HR leaders at the Environmental Protection Agency, Food Safety and Inspection Service, General Services Administration, NASA and National Institutes of Health.
In this exclusive briefing, discover how data, technology and new recruiting strategies are helping these agencies succeed in the race for talent, especially when it comes to high-tech, science and other hard-to-fill positions.
