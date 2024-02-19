On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How data integration, analytics can improve public health
Can agencies, industry improve public health through better data modeling?
Standards-driven health data interoperability, widely sourced data and more data sharing are foundational elements in a modernized public health surveillance system.

In our new briefing, we’ll share insights from government and industry health technology leaders:

  • Adriane Burton at the Health Resources and Services Administration
  • Mary Denigan-Macauley and Jennifer Franks at the Government Accounting Office
  • John de Geus at the Navy
  • Ram Iyer from the Food and Drug Administration
  • Joe Ronzio at the Veterans Health Administration
  • Jeff Shilling at the National Cancer Institute
  • Niranjan Santhamoorthy and Grace Yang at Optum Serve

