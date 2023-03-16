How digital modernization supports a remote Army workforce

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Date: March 29, 2023
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee
The increase in remote and hybrid work coupled with a distributed workforce has accelerated DoD’s need to securely modernize. Agencies are faced with technological, policy and cultural challenges as part of the complex nature of a more mobile workforce.
During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu will discuss digital modernization strategies with DoD and industry experts.
Learning objectives:
Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023. Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. Certificates will be e-mailed to registrants. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE. For more information regarding complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact FederalNewsNetwork.com at (202) 895-5023. Due to this program being offered free of charge, there will be no refunds issued.
Additional Information
Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.
Program Level: Beginner
Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training
*Training certificates will be e-mailed to attendees after the event.
Federal News Radio, part of the Federal News Network, is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.nasbaregistry.org.
Col. Carlos Jaffett
Chief Information Officer/G-6
Office of the Chief of Army Reserve
Kenneth McNeill
Chief Information Officer/J6
National Guard Bureau
Jared Shepard
President and CEO
Hypori
Jared Serbu
Deputy Editor
Federal News Network
