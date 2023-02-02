On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
How the CHIPS Act can help the U.S. maintain its edge on world stage
Can the CHIPS Act’s potential be realized? We talk to technology leaders at DoD, Mitre, NSF and the Pacific Northwest National Lab about how the law can change the domestic chip landscape — once Congress approves appropriations.
We talk to technology leaders at DoD, Mitre, NSF and the Pacific Northwest National Lab about how the law can change the domestic chip landscape and help the U.S. maintain edge on world stage — once Congress approves appropriations.

