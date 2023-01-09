How to control complexity and cost in multicloud environments

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
How can you control complexity and cost in multicloud environments? As James Wolff of the National Nuclear Regulatory Agency points out, agencies now know that complexity is a way of life in the cloud. So how can agencies avoid chaos and spiraling costs?
IT leaders from the Defense Information Systems Agency, Energy Department, General Services Administration, State Department and Veterans Affairs Department join Wolff to share their early winning strategies.
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.