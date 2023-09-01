How to ensure stability in federal health care networks

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Improving federal health care services through enterprise network visibility
In this exclusive ebook, learn how the Department of Veterans Affairs, Indian Health Service and Defense Health Agency have begun modernization efforts that will break down silos and provide network visibility with the goal of improving patient care as well as providing better user experiences internally too.
You’ll hear from: VA’s Kurt DelBene, Charles Worthington and Lauren Alexanderson; IHS’ Mitchell Thornbrugh; and DHA’s Sarabeth Kuzmak and Pat Flanders.
Plus, Riverbed Federal Chief Technology Officer Marlin McFate will share how unified observability can pinpoint and detail network pain points in real time from.
