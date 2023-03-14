How to ensure you drive value through DevSecOps

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
In this exclusive edition of our Executive Briefing Series, find out why value stream management is gaining steam as the framework for measuring value in DevSecOps environments.
Speed, flexibility and focus on the user is why DevSecOps requires a different metrics approach than the classic earned value management. We learn how the Army’s Lauren Pavlik and Navy Black Pearl’s Manuel Gauto are helping their services move to VSM for software development.
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.