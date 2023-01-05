Infrastructure evolution across government

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
How are agencies addressing network modernization, 5g and more?
We talk to the Air Force Research Laboratory’s James Sumpter, Coast Guard’s Brian Campo and Environmental Protection Agency’s David Updike to find out. We also get an industry perspective from Verizon’s Scott Anderson, Lamont Copeland and Bryan Schromsky.
Read more now!
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.