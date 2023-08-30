Investing in collaboration, data, people help DoD and DHS bolster cyber

You’ve no doubt heard the cliché, “Cybersecurity is a team sport.” Originally coined to earn buy-in outside IT departments, that quip emphasizes the hard truth that cyber touches every user in every organization, making cybersecurity therefore everyone’s job to some extent.

But among the defenders on the frontlines of the cyber battlefields, that cliché has taken on a new meaning: Your cyber team doesn’t have to be limited to your own organization or, for that matter, even your own mission focus or business sector.

Leaders from CISA, the Army Cyber Command and Defense’s JFHQ-DODIN share how they’re investing in all three to help improve cyber capabilities and resiliency for both public and private sector organizations.