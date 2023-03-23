Leaders In Cyber: Identity and Access Management

Date: April 12, 2023

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*

How can agencies achieve an excellent customer experience with improved cybersecurity?

During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss the shift to the cloud and identity and access management strategy with agency and industry leaders.

Learning objectives:

The intersection of digital modernization and CX

Balancing cybersecurity with CX

The shift to the cloud vs. on-premises

Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. Certificates will be e-mailed to registrants. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE.

Additional Information

Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.

Program Level: Beginner

Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training

*Training certificates will be e-mailed to attendees

