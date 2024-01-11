On Air: Federal News Network
Maintaining maritime domain awareness
What’s a necessity for maritime domain awareness? A complete picture.

Federal agencies with maritime missions increasingly rely on images and data from multiple sources, in and outside the government. In our new ebook, we share how that helps them establish clear situational context and develop useful analytics.

You’ll hear from:

  • Peter Neffenger, former vice commandant of the Coast Guard
  • Todd Boone of the National Maritime Intelligence-Integration Office
  • Alan Hope of the Naval Research Laboratory
  • Silas Ahn of Planet Federal

