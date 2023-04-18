Making Government More Efficient Through Modernization

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Date: May 2, 2023
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No fee
Accreditation: Training certificate for 1 CPE*
Modernization has gone from an event to a continuous process as federal agencies work to improve customer experience, employee experience and mission efficiency.
During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss modernization strategies with agency and industry leaders.
Learning objectives:
Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023. Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. Certificates will be e-mailed to registrants. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE. For more information regarding complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact FederalNewsNetwork.com at (202) 895-5023. Due to this program being offered free of charge, there will be no refunds issued.
Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.
Program Level: Beginner
Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.
*Training certificates will be e-mailed to attendees after the event.
Federal News Radio, part of the Federal News Network, is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.nasbaregistry.org.
Jamie Holcombe
Chief Information Officer
U.S. Patent and Trademark Office
Mohammed Sohail Chaudhry
Chief Technology Officer
Food and Drug Administration
Jeff Shilling
Chief Information Officer
National Cancer Institute
Yemi Oshinnaiye
Chief Information Officer
Transportation Security Administration
Andrew Zeswitz
Chief Technology Officer
REI Systems
Samidha Manu
Vice President, Federal Civilian
REI Systems
Tom Temin
Host, The Federal Drive
Federal News Network
