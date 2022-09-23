Maximizing Security and Flexibility in the Orbit of a Cloud Migration

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Date: October 4, 2022
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee
Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*
Granting access to, sharing and securing data in the cloud continues to challenge agencies across government.
During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss cloud strategy, security and applications with agency and industry leaders.
Learning objectives:
Complimentary registration
Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023. Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. Certificates will be e-mailed to registrants. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE. For more information regarding complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact FederalNewsNetwork.com at (202) 895-5023. Due to this program being offered free of charge, there will be no refunds issued.
Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.
Program Level: Beginner
Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training
*Training certificates will be e-mailed to attendees after the event.
Federal News Radio, part of the Federal News Network, is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.nasbaregistry.org.
Brian Kirk
Deputy Pilot Training Transformation IT Lead and Senior Software Engineer, 19th Air Force
Lieutenant Colonel Kim Hoffman
Division Chief, Innovation and Technology, 19th Air Force
Gary Parker
Cloud Architect, Postal Service
Alexis Bonnell
Emerging Technology Evangelist, Government, Google
Vint Cerf
Vice President and Chief Internet Evangelist, Google
Jason Miller
Executive Editor, Federal News Network
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.