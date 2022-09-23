On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Maximizing Security and Flexibility in the Orbit of a Cloud Migration
October 4, 2022
2:00 PM Webinar
Date: October 4, 2022
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee
Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*

Granting access to, sharing and securing data in the cloud continues to challenge agencies across government.

During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss cloud strategy, security and applications with agency and industry leaders.

Learning objectives:

  • Cloud strategy for workloads and applications
  • Security considerations and the cloud
  • Use cases

Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023. Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. Certificates will be e-mailed to registrants. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE. For more information regarding complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact FederalNewsNetwork.com at (202) 895-5023. Due to this program being offered free of charge, there will be no refunds issued.

Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.
Program Level: Beginner
Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training
*Training certificates will be e-mailed to attendees after the event.

Federal News Radio, part of the Federal News Network, is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.nasbaregistry.org.


Speakers

Brian Kirk

Deputy Pilot Training Transformation IT Lead and Senior Software Engineer, 19th Air Force

Lieutenant Colonel Kim Hoffman

Division Chief, Innovation and Technology, 19th Air Force

Gary Parker

Cloud Architect, Postal Service

Alexis Bonnell

Emerging Technology Evangelist, Government, Google

Vint Cerf

Vice President and Chief Internet Evangelist, Google

Jason Miller

Executive Editor, Federal News Network

