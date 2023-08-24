Navigating workforce complexity: IC’s strategies and tools for the modern digital-native workforce

Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*

Join us for an enlightening panel discussion with moderator, Justin Doubleday and agency and industry leaders who will explore the strategies and tools aimed at empowering the modern digital-native workforce in the intelligence community.

During this exclusive webinar, our expert panel will shed light on the potential solutions to overcome these challenges and foster a workforce equipped for success.

Learning objectives:

Approach to building the digital workforce

Reskilling and upskilling to meet new demands

Training techniques across the IC

Complimentary Registration

Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023. Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Business Management & Organization. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. Certificates will be e-mailed to registrants. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE. For more information regarding complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact FederalNewsNetwork.com at (202) 895-5023. Due to this program being offered free of charge, there will be no refunds issued.

Additional Information

Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal management recommended, but not required.

Program Level: Beginner

Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training

*Training certificates will be e-mailed to attendees after the event.

Federal News Radio, part of the Federal News Network, is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.nasbaregistry.org.