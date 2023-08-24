On Air: Ask the CIO with Jason Miller
Navigating workforce complexity: IC’s strategies and tools for the modern digital-native workforce
September 27, 2023
2:00 PM Webinar 1 hour No Fee
In this webinar, we will delve into the complex challenges inherent in the intelligence mission and the evolving landscape of a digitally savvy world.
Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*

Join us for an enlightening panel discussion with moderator, Justin Doubleday and agency and industry leaders who will explore the strategies and tools aimed at empowering the modern digital-native workforce in the intelligence community.

During this exclusive webinar, our expert panel will shed light on the potential solutions to overcome these challenges and foster a workforce equipped for success.

Learning objectives:

  • Approach to building the digital workforce
  • Reskilling and upskilling to meet new demands
  • Training techniques across the IC

Additional Information
Speakers

Christine Parker

Senior Strategist in Talent Management

National Security Agency

Cindy Susko

Chief, Talent Acquisition Office

Central Intelligence Agency

Michael Epley

Chief Architect and Security Strategist

Red Hat

Justin Doubleday

Reporter

Federal News Network

