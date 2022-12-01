On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Observability, the Key to Delivering Highly Resilient Applications
December 14, 2022
2:00 PM Webinar
During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss data and the concept of observability with agency and industry leaders.
Register Now

Date: December 14, 2022
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee
Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*

Government agencies depend on the world’s largest and most complex IT infrastructures to deliver services and meet some of the mission requirements for their citizens. While the need to manage and optimize these mission critical systems is not new, the increasing complexity and interdependence nature of the system is.

During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss data and the concept of observability with agency and industry leaders.

Learning objectives:

  • Observability overview
  • Modernizing and developing new applications
  • Sources of data

Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023. Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. Certificates will be e-mailed to registrants. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE. For more information regarding complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact FederalNewsNetwork.com at (202) 895-5023. Due to this program being offered free of charge, there will be no refunds issued.

Additional Information
Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.
Program Level: Beginner
Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training

*Training certificates will be e-mailed to attendees.

Federal News Radio, part of the Federal News Network, is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.nasbaregistry.org.

Speakers

Bill Vajda

Chief Information Officer

Wyoming

Jonathan Feibus

Director, Governance Enterprise Management Services Division

Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Kent Meyer

Managing Director

Deloitte

Mala Pillutla

Group Vice President, Observability Market Strategy

Splunk

Tom Temin

Host, The Federal Drive

Federal News Network

Sponsors

      

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.