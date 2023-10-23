On DoD: Naval Information Warfare Systems Command

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
October 31, 2023
2:00 PM Webinar 1 hour No Fee
In this exclusive webinar edition of On DoD, our guests will discuss IT modernization, goals and insights at the USDA.
In this exclusive webinar edition of On DoD, host Jared Serbu and his guests, Rob Wolborsky, chief engineer and Ron Wolfe, technical warrant holder for mobility with the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command will dive into 5G, IT modernization efforts and goals in the Navy.

In addition, Nate Neher, senior enterprise connectivity sales specialist for the advanced network solutions group at DoD West, T-Mobile will provide an industry perspective.

Speakers

Rob Wolborsky

Chief Engineer

Naval Information Warfare Systems Command

Ron Wolfe

Technical Warrant Holder for Mobility

Naval Information Warfare Systems Command

Nate Neher

Senior Enterprise Connectivity Sales Specialist, Advanced Network Solutions Group, DoD West

T-Mobile

Jared Serbu

Deputy Editor/DoD Reporter

Federal News Network

