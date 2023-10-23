On DoD: Naval Information Warfare Systems Command

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
In this exclusive webinar edition of On DoD, host Jared Serbu and his guests, Rob Wolborsky, chief engineer and Ron Wolfe, technical warrant holder for mobility with the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command will dive into 5G, IT modernization efforts and goals in the Navy.
In addition, Nate Neher, senior enterprise connectivity sales specialist for the advanced network solutions group at DoD West, T-Mobile will provide an industry perspective.
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.
Complimentary Registration
Please register using the form on this page or call (202)895-5023
Rob Wolborsky
Chief Engineer
Naval Information Warfare Systems Command
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.