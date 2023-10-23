On DoD: Naval Information Warfare Systems Command

In this exclusive webinar edition of On DoD, host Jared Serbu and his guests, Rob Wolborsky, chief engineer and Ron Wolfe, technical warrant holder for mobility with the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command will dive into 5G, IT modernization efforts and goals in the Navy.

In addition, Nate Neher, senior enterprise connectivity sales specialist for the advanced network solutions group at DoD West, T-Mobile will provide an industry perspective.