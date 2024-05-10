Operationalizing AI: Driving mission impact at scale

Learn about extensive AI initiatives happening at CDC, as well as the departments of Energy and Veterans Affairs.

In our latest exclusive ebook you will hear from:

CDC’s Jennifer Layden , director of public health data surveillance and technology

, director of public health data surveillance and technology DOE’s Kelly Rose , senior fellow for computational science and engineering at the National Energy Technology Laboratory

, senior fellow for computational science and engineering at the National Energy Technology Laboratory VA’s Kimberly McManus , deputy chief technology officer for AI

, deputy chief technology officer for AI Maximus’ Kathleen Featheringham, vice president for AI and machine learning

Download the ebook today!