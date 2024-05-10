On Air: Business of Government Hour
Operationalizing AI: Driving mission impact at scale
How are agencies operationalizing AI for use enterprisewide?
Learn about extensive AI initiatives happening at CDC, as well as the departments of Energy and Veterans Affairs.

In our latest exclusive ebook you will hear from:

  • CDC’s Jennifer Layden, director of public health data surveillance and technology
  • DOE’s Kelly Rose, senior fellow for computational science and engineering at the National Energy Technology Laboratory
  • VA’s Kimberly McManus, deputy chief technology officer for AI
  • Maximus’ Kathleen Featheringham, vice president for AI and machine learning

