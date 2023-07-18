People plus technology: Building a resilient federal cyber workforce

On Air: Innovation in Government
In our new ebook, we look at sweeping federal initiatives and agency-specific efforts to empower the government’s cyber workforce — featuring from Air Force, FEMA, DoD, DHS, Navy and OPM leaders.
Why can’t federal agencies fill cyber jobs?

The challenges are many, but government agencies are taking aim. In our exclusive ebook, we look at sweeping federal initiatives and agency-specific efforts to empower the government’s cyber workforce.

You’ll hear from:

  • C.Q. Brown Lt. and Gen. Leah Lauderback at the Air Force
  • Patrick Johnson at the Defense Department
  • Charles Armstrong at Federal Emergency Management Agency
  • Jen Easterly at the Homeland Security Department
  • Sarah Nather at the Navy
  • Jason Barke and Sarah Brickner at the Office of Personnel Management

Plus, industry security leaders — ExtraHop’s Mark Bowling, Fortinet’s Felipe Fernandez and Ivanti’s Mareike Fondufe — address the connection between technology and workforce.

