People plus technology: Building a resilient federal cyber workforce

Why can’t federal agencies fill cyber jobs?

The challenges are many, but government agencies are taking aim. In our exclusive ebook, we look at sweeping federal initiatives and agency-specific efforts to empower the government’s cyber workforce.

You’ll hear from:

C.Q. Brown Lt. and Gen. Leah Lauderback at the Air Force

Patrick Johnson at the Defense Department

Charles Armstrong at Federal Emergency Management Agency

Jen Easterly at the Homeland Security Department

Sarah Nather at the Navy

Jason Barke and Sarah Brickner at the Office of Personnel Management

Plus, industry security leaders — ExtraHop’s Mark Bowling, Fortinet’s Felipe Fernandez and Ivanti’s Mareike Fondufe — address the connection between technology and workforce.