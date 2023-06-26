Providing Veterans with Whole Health Solutions

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Date: July 11, 2023
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No fee
Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*
Connecting employees with the right health care coverage is a challenge for any company, but connecting veterans coming back to the workforce requires unique considerations.
During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin and agency and industry leaders will discuss what opportunities and resources are available for veterans and how employers can better meet the needs of veterans.
Learning objectives:
Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023. Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. Certificates will be e-mailed to registrants. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE. For more information regarding complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact FederalNewsNetwork.com at (202) 895-5023. Due to this program being offered free of charge, there will be no refunds issued.
Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.
Program Level: Beginner
Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training
*Training certificates will be e-mailed to attendees after the event.
Federal News Radio, part of the Federal News Network, is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.nasbaregistry.org.
Jennifer Perez
National Director, Post 9-11 Transition and Case Management
Veterans Health Administration
Liz Belcaster
President
EMB Consultants
Mark Toal
Director, Office of Strategic Outreach, Beterans' Employment and Training Service
Labor Department
Gary Simpson
Navy Wounded Warrior Transition Care and Employment Coordinator, Naval District Washington
Walter Reed
Elizabeth Martin
Senior Vice President, Innovation, Optum Serve
Optum Serve
Tom Temin
Host, Federal Drive
Federal News Network
