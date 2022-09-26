Pushing Forward on DoD Software Modernization

Date: October 5, 2022

Time: 2:00 pm ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and guest Lily Zeleke, acting DCIO for information enterprise, Office of the DoD CIO with the Department of Defense will discuss software modernization strategy at the Department of Defense. In addition, Cindi Steubner, futurist and senior director, industry markets, defense business line at Pegasystems will provide an industry perspective.

Learning Objectives:

Software modernization strategy

Cloud and JWCC

Industry analysis

