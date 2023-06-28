Ready for anything: Learn how federal law enforcement agencies embrace new tech, 5G

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
No federal law enforcement organization works alone. Take a peek behind the scenes at NCIS, the U.S. Park Police and the U.S. Secret Service and hear from people inside these organizations about what’s driving technology modernization efforts:
We also share details from Verizon’s Andrew Fusco and John Larregui about how federal law enforcement agencies prepare for worst-case scenarios through blue sky training.
Read more now!
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.