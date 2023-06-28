Ready for anything: Learn how federal law enforcement agencies embrace new tech, 5G

No federal law enforcement organization works alone. Take a peek behind the scenes at NCIS, the U.S. Park Police and the U.S. Secret Service and hear from people inside these organizations about what’s driving technology modernization efforts:

Thomas Twiname of the Park Police

Laukik Suthar of NCIS

Kevin Nally of the Secret Service

We also share details from Verizon’s Andrew Fusco and John Larregui about how federal law enforcement agencies prepare for worst-case scenarios through blue sky training.

