Red River Benefits of IT Modernization

The White House has prioritized IT modernization, creating new standards that government entities must follow.

Updating IT infrastructure and server deployments can make the Federal government more efficient and cost-effective. Private businesses are increasingly adopting remote and hybrid workforces, which makes them more attractive places to work for many employees. Federal agencies may struggle to attract or retain top talent with clunky, outdated hardware and software.

A more efficient Federal government that does more with less is a government well positioned to serve the needs of its citizens in the 21st century. While adopting cloud solutions is one path to address the issue, it must be paired with modernizing on-premises hardware as well. Cutting-edge server technology can reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) and increase speed and efficiency—all while keeping our nation’s key data secure.

Find out more in this ebook.